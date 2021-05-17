Apple Music to add high-fidelity streaming free (oh and Amazon did too)

Angela Lang/CNET

subscribers will find a big chunk of the catalog sounds better next month: The service is adding support for high-quality, lossless and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos at no additional cost to its normal subscriptions, it said Monday. It'll have 20 million lossless audio songs to start, with 75 million available by the end of 2021.

Not to be outdone, Amazon also revealed Monday that it will make its high-quality streaming tier, known as Amazon Music HD, part of a standard Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at no extra cost, starting now. It includes 70 million lossless songs, along with a growing selection of tracks that support Dolby Atmos.

The dual announcements essentially mean Amazon is the first company to offer a $10-a-month high-fidelity streaming music service, with Apple Music rounding the bend next month right after. Spotify, the world's biggest streaming service by listeners and subscribers, is planning to launch its own HiFi service sometime this year, without specifying the timing nor the price.

Spotify's HiFi was expected to be competitively priced at $20 a month when the company announced its plans earlier this year. But Apple and Amazon's decision to make lossless quality a standard part of their $10-a-month subscriptions will put immense pressure on Spotify to follow suit if it's to stay competitive.

Though Apple and Amazon haven't specifically disclose how many music subscribers they have recently, Apple is widely thought to be the service most closely competing with Spotify for dominance.

When it's available, Apple Music subscribers can try out lossless audio by updating latest version of Apple Music and go to Settings, Music, then Audio Quality. You can choose different resolutions for cellular and Wi-Fi connections, or just download the track. The lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz, and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. If you use external audio equipment, you can crank the quality up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.

Apple said if you listen to Apple Music through AirPods or Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, or built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and Mac, you'll automatically get the Dolby Atmos tracks. Albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge so you can track them down on the service.

Amazon said Monday that Amazon Music Unlimited members can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. Its Amazon Music HD level can stream at CD quality, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz. Customers can also stream more than 7 million songs in quality above CD, what Amazon calls Ultra HD, with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz. And for spatial audio, Amazon said it has a growing library of song remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.

Amazon Music Unlimited's individual plan is $8 a month for Prime members and $10 a month for everyone else. Its Family Plan, at $15 amonth, can also upgrade to the higher quality audio at no extra cost. Previously, Amazon Music HD tier was previously an additional $5 a month; people currently paying the higher price will see that price come down in their next billing cycle.

