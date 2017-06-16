Apple poaches Sony TV execs to beef up video ambitions

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

In a sign that Apple is getting even more serious about creating its own TV shows and movies, the company has hired highly respected Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to run video programming.

The duo, co-presidents at Sony who helped create AMC's "Breaking Bad" and ABC's "Shark Tank," will report to Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Apple has long been expected to make a big push into creating original video content and take on Netflix and Amazon, both of which have a growing roster of original programming, including full-length movies. Earlier this year, Apple execs said the company would become more aggressive about creating original video to help distinguish Apple Music from competitors such as Spotify.

It announced two new shows it had in development: "Carpool Karaoke" and "Planet of the Apps," which recently made its debut.

"Carpool Karaoke," a spinoff of a segment from "The Late Late Show with James Corden," was supposed to arrive in April but has now been rescheduled for August. (Full disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS, which is also producing the series.)

"Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television," Cue said in a statement. "We have exciting plans in store for customers and can't wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple -- there is much more to come."