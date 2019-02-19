Apple hasn't quite got iPhone Group FaceTime right after fixing bug

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Apple pushed out an iPhone update earlier this month to fix a Group FaceTime security problem, which let people eavesdrop on each other, but apparently hasn't gotten all the bugs out yet.

People on the MacRumors forum noticed that two people on a FaceTime call can't add a third person, with the button to add someone grayed out, as previously reported by our sister site ZDNet

Apple Support confirmed this limitation on Twitter, after noting that you have to update to iOS 12.1.4 to use Group FaceTime at all. The feature was temporarily disabled after a Fortnite-playing teen discovered the bug.

That's good. Also, note that Group FaceTime calls need to be started with at least two additional users in the FaceTime app. Meet us in DM if you're still having an issue with more users: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) February 15, 2019

"Group FaceTime calls need to be started with at least two additional users in the FaceTime app," it wrote.

It's not clear if Apple is working to fix this with the upcoming iOS 12.2 update, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.