Apple pushed out an iPhone update earlier this month to fix a Group FaceTime security problem, which let people eavesdrop on each other, but apparently hasn't gotten all the bugs out yet.
People on the MacRumors forum noticed that two people on a FaceTime call can't add a third person, with the button to add someone grayed out, as previously reported by our sister site ZDNet
Apple Support confirmed this limitation on Twitter, after noting that you have to update to iOS 12.1.4 to use Group FaceTime at all. The feature was temporarily disabled after a Fortnite-playing teen discovered the bug.
"Group FaceTime calls need to be started with at least two additional users in the FaceTime app," it wrote.
It's not clear if Apple is working to fix this with the upcoming iOS 12.2 update, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Apple hasn't quite got iPhone Group FaceTime right after fixing bug
-
Feb 19•Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more
-
Feb 19•Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series
-
Feb 19•Some Oculus employees weren't sure if Facebook was creepy or evil
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple hasn't quite got iPhone Group FaceTime right after fixing bug
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.