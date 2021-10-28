Apple, Google and other tech companies work together in diversity push

James Martin/CNET

Apple, Google, Twitter and other tech companies have teamed up to increase workplace diversity. They worked with academics to produce the Action to Catalyze Tech report, which highlights their commitment to ensuring that women, people of color, first-generation college graduates and the LGBTQ community are represented in their companies.

The Catalyze Tech initiative is designed to align the tech industry around collective action, based on the idea that lasting change can only be achieved by working together. The companies committed to sharing demographic data about their workforces with the Tech Equity Accountability Mechanism, a program developed by global think-tank the Aspen Institute, as previously reported by Bloomberg.

"So often the tech industry moves fast and shoots for the stars -- yet when it comes to diversity and inclusion, the industry's progress has been agonizingly slow," Oona King, Snap's vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and the chair of the Catalyze Tech Working Group, said in a release. "It is long past time for urgency and accountability, and the ACT Report sets out a tangible roadmap for companies of all sizes."

The list of companies that have signed also includes Airbnb, Ariel Investments, Cisco, DoorDash, Dropbox, Etsy, Headspace Health, Justworks, LinkedIn, Maven, Netflix, Nextdoor, PwC, Ro, Salesforce, Snap, Spotify, Uber, Vimeo, Warby Parker, Wipro, PledgeLA and the companies that form the Alliance for Global Inclusion: Applied Materials, Dell, Intel, Micron Technology, Nasdaq and NTT Data.