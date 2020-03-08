Apple dedicates its homepage to International Women's Day

Apple

Apple launched an interactive feature on its homepage on Sunday – International Women's Day -- to celebrate "women who are changing everything." The scrollable compilation of photos and short biographies of some of today's most influential women, including campaigner Malala Yousafzai, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke.

The site also includes a sign-up link for hands-on sessions exploring how female creativity can empower, as well as information about free coding camps and the Malala Fund. The fun was started by Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who began advocating for human rights as a child after the local Taliban banned girls education in her area.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday tweeted out his support for is International Women's Day, the annual celebration of the achievements made by women around the world.

Today we honor the women who drive us forward, and we celebrate the generations whose shoulders they stand on. Every woman deserves to be safe and treated equally. #InternationalWomensDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 8, 2020

Apple Music also launched new playlist curated by female artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift called Women of Choice.

Frustrated by the oppression and inequality they'd long suffered, women became more vocal at the beginning of the 20th century in campaigning for change. In 1908, a group of women marched through New York City's streets to demand better pay, shorter working hours and voting rights.

The first Women's Day was observed across the US the next year in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The holiday is now celebrated every March 8 in dozens of countries around the world.