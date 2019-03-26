Apple Card likely to roll out internationally, Goldman Sachs exec says

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple's credit card will probably come to international customers following its US launch, according to Goldman Sachs International's CEO.

The Apple Card was revealed at the tech giant's event Monday, when the company noted that it's teaming up with investment bank Goldman and Mastercard to release it in the US this summer.

No mention was made of an international release, but Goldman's Richard Gnodde told CNBC that it's likely.

"With that product we are going to start in the US but over time, absolutely, we will be thinking of international opportunities for it," he said Tuesday.

Neither Apple nor Goldman immediately responded to requests for comment.