Apple Black Friday best deals: Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, MacBook Pro 16 inch and AirPods Pro

Black Friday 2020 is here and the discounts are in full swing on Apple devices. It perhaps comes as no surprise then that stock levels are dwindling -- our favorite iPad and MacBook Air deals are already sold out -- but heading into the weekend there are still some great deals available on MacBook Pro and Apple Watches. The big savings on AirPods Pro are back at Best Buy, but will likely run out soon.

The Apple Store isn't the best place to grab a bargain this Black Friday. Instead, we recommend checking out Amazon, Target and Walmart. Best Buy are also keeping up the pace (especially if you're able to do curbside pickup).

The new iPhone 12, 12 Mini or 12 Pro have sadly had no discounts. We're watching these deals closely and will update this page as soon as we see any become available.

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While the 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with Apple's M1 processor, the larger 16-inch MacBook is still running on Intel processors. The good news is, the Core i7 in this model is no slouch when it comes to performance and neither is the AMD Radeon Pro graphics card it's paired with. The normal price is $2,399, but Amazon and Best Buy have it discounted to $2,099.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. That was later matched by Amazon, but as of Nov. 23, those discounts -- $230 for the 40mm and $260 for the 44mm in some colors -- have disappeared. Now we're back to a much more modest $20 discount at Amazon. Important note: The deal is ongoing, but the watch is technically is out of stock until January 27, 2021. If you're looking for a holiday gift, this might not be the right deal for you. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon currently has the best deal on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro at $170, thanks to a price match of Walmart's earlier deal (which has since sold out). The Amazon deal is currently out of stock, but may come back. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip and will become available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon is selling it for $200 off -- that's a great price. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Apple Normally $799, the current iPad Pro gets a 9% (ish) price cut at Amazon. That's still about $170 more than the new iPad Air -- which is a Pro in all but name -- but this model includes the lidar sensor and twice the storage.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. It dropped to as low as $119 at Walmart, but then quickly went out of stock.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Amazon is offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag, but only on the Space Gray color.