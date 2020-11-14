Apple Black Friday 2020 deals available now: $194 AirPods Pro, $850 Intel MacBook Air, $260 Apple Watch SE

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

While Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 27 this year, plenty of stores are getting a head start and offering up savings long before you even think about popping the turkey in the oven. That means you can score some great deals on Apple products, including the Apple Watch SE, the 2020 (Intel) MacBook Air and Apple's signature AirPods Pro -- some of the best wireless earbuds out there.

Interestingly, we're now seeing discounts on Apple products that generally meet or exceed the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day. Below, we'll keep track of current prices and how they square up with discounts we've seen in the past. It should be noted that Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Newegg are all having competing sales, and they sometimes out-discount Amazon when it comes to Apple products. So long as it's an authorized Apple retailer -- and each of those stores is -- we'll be sure to feature them here, too. For us, the best price always wins.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That Woot price has recently been at $195, with inventory that's been cycling in and out of stock. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $194, matching a new sale at Staples. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. As of Friday morning, the discounts had disappeared. But now, the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon: The 44mm model is back down to $260. The 44mm cellular LTE model is also about $49 off ($310, down from $360). Weirdly, the 40mm model is only $10 off ($269), but that makes it $9 more expensive than its larger sibling. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Please note: this is not the brand new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. But that model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. (You'll see the full sale price at checkout.)

David Carnoy/CNET The Powerbeats Pro are superior to the AirPods in sound and battery life -- and also feature fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. This is a very good price for the yellow version. Read our Powerbeats Pro review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. If Amazon drops the price significantly lower -- maybe. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.