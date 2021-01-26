Apple announces limited-edition Watch Series 6 sport band as part of Black Unity Collection

Apple

Apple is adding a new limited-edition version of its Apple Watch Series 6 as well as a new sport band as part of its celebrations for Black History Month. Available starting Feb. 1, the new hardware is part of what the company is calling the Black Unity Collection, a group of products designed to "celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture."

The limited-edition Watch, which starts at the same $399 for the 38mm GPS version or $499 for the 38mm cellular model, looks largely similar to other Apple Watches but has the words "Black Unity" laser-etched into the back crystal. The sport band, which runs $49, uses colors "inspired" by the Pan-African flag and has the words "Truth. Power. Solidarity." laser-engraved onto the inside of the fastening pin.

Apple says the limited-edition Watch will be available in "over 38 countries and regions." It hasn't yet confirmed international prices, but the $399 Watch starts at £379 or AU$599.

In addition to the new hardware, Apple will also have a new Unity watch face coming later today as part of WatchOS 7.3 and a limited-edition award notification for those who close their Move rings for seven days in a row in February.

Both devices will be available at Apple and Target stores, though the limited-edition Watch will only be available for the month of February. Apple says that the new band will be available year-round.

The company also plans to donate and "support" six global organizations as part of the Black Unity Collection: the Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc.; and the Souls Grown Deep Foundation.

It is unclear, however, if any of the proceeds of the Collection's hardware sales will go to the groups. For its Product (RED) devices, Apple donates a portion of those sales to help fund HIV/AIDS treatment programs. CNET has reached out to Apple for comment and will update if they respond.

The new hardware and Watch features are just a part of Apple's plans to celebrate Black History Month. The company says it will also be highlighting Black-owned businesses, developers and apps in the App Store and curating and spotlighting content in a number of its apps including Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books starting on Feb. 1.