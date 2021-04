Angela Lang/CNET

Apple, Amazon, Google were among companies that signed a statement opposing "discriminatory legislation" that makes it harder for Americans to vote, as previously reported by the New York Times. The statement ran in an ad in the Times and Washington Post on Wednesday, in response to restrictive changes to Georgia's state election process.

WE STAND FOR DEMOCRACY -- 100s of companies and exec sign this letter opposing "any discriminatory legislation." Ad appeared in the NYT and @washingtonpost today. w / @andrewrsorkin https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR pic.twitter.com/bAtS8SyseB — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

