App Store could be coming to WatchOS at WWDC, report says

Downloading apps to your Apple Watch might finally get a bit easier.

Apple is set to bring the App Store to the Watch at WWDC, according to a report on Monday from Bloomberg. The new update, which is expected to be announced at Apple's annual developer conference, will be part of WatchOS 6.

Current Apple Watch apps need to be downloaded through the iPhone's Watch app and then transferred over to the Watch.

It's unclear when Apple might release the new update to the public. The company has traditionally first detailed major software changes at the June event before releasing them to the public, often alongside updated hardware, in the fall.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

In addition to bringing the App Store to Apple Watches, Bloomberg also details a few new updates owners can expect in the next OS. Among the highlights are a new Voice Memos app that will allow for voice recordings from the wrist; an Apple Books app will be coming for audiobooks; and a calculator app will finally turn the Apple Watch into a true Casio rival.

On the health front, a new Dose app is said to be coming to help with pill reminders, while a Cycles app will track menstrual cycles.

Apple is also expected to add new watch faces and complications in the update, as well as Animoji and Memoji stickers.

Apple's WWDC kicks off in San Francisco on June 3.

