Apollo 11 manual with Neil Armstrong's notes up for auction at Christie's

NASA

A manual from the Apollo 11 moon landing is up for auction at Christie's.

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Timeline Book "narrates the entire Eagle voyage from inspection, undocking, lunar surface descent and ascent, to the rendezvous with Michael Collins aboard the Command Module in lunar orbit," according to the Christie's listing from earlier in May.

What's more, the listing says the book sat between Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and contains about 150 annotations and checkmarks made by the astronauts. That even includes coordinates Aldrin wrote on one of the pages when they landed in the Sea of Tranquility.

"This book is a unique witness to the first manned lunar landing, one of the most glorious adventures of all time," the listing says.

The manual will be up for auction July 18 at Christie's in New York.