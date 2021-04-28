Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

NASA

Astronaut Michael Collins, who flew on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, has died at the age of 90.

Collins' family shared the news in a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We regret to share that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today, after a valiant battle with cancer," the statement said, also asking he be remembered fondly for his "his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage point of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat."

In a statement, NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said, "NASA mourns the loss of this accomplished pilot and astronaut, a friend of all who seek to push the envelope of human potential. Whether his work was behind the scenes or on full view, his legacy will always be as one of the leaders who took America's first steps into the cosmos. And his spirit will go with us as we venture toward farther horizons."

Collins first got into the budding space industry in 1963 when he was selected for the Gemini Program. He was the pilot for the Gemini 10 mission in 1966.

In 1969, Collins circled the moon in the Apollo 11 command module as Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the surface of the moon. He completed two space flights and left NASA in 1970, according to NASA's bio, and went on to join the State Department, and later to become the Director of the National Air & Space Museum for the Smithsonian Institution, among other positions.

Jurczyk noted he was sometimes called the "loneliest man in history," not only having been left in the module by himself, but for drifting around the dark side of the moon, where he was temporarily out of contact with NASA during the mission.

Collins also published several books, including his 1974 memoir Carrying the Fire. In it he wrote, "I have dangled from a cord a hundred miles up; I have seen the earth eclipsed by the moon; and enjoyed it."