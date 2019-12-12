Shut up and dance with chimps.

University of Warwick

A dancing monkey trained by humans is no surprise to the scientific community. But for what may be the first time, psychologists have observed two female chimpanzees cutting a rug entirely on their own and without human prompting, in what appears to be a conga-line.

This was no simple two-step. The University of Warwick researchers found the levels of motor coordination, synchronization and rhythm between the two female chimpanzees matched the levels of rhythm shown by orchestra players who perform together. The dance was detailed by researchers in the journal Scientific Reports Wednesday.

"Dance is an icon of human expression. Despite astounding diversity around the world's cultures and dazzling abundance of reminiscent animal systems, the evolution of dance in the human clade remains obscure," Adriano Lameira, one of the University of Warwick researchers, said in a statement.

Researchers say this evidence for dance in great apes could help scientists discover the origins of human dance which are still lacking.