AOC wants to visit your Animal Crossing island

What's alluring enough to get a polarizing congresswoman to open her Twitter direct messages for the first time in years? Animal Crossing: New Horizons, of course.

On Thursday night Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about her newfound joy for the game, which she got days ago, and asked if she could visit other people's islands to "leave a note or doodle on their bulletin boards".

Why yes, yes you can AOC!

Hi there! Very new to this.



I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board.



Can I do that? If so, how?



Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes?? https://t.co/pQlm0ES1cM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez said she would open her Twitter direct messages for the first time since Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearing last October in order to get the codes required to achieve her mission.

As you expected, this was the cause of much excitement among AOC's 6.8 million followers. Screenwriter Gary Whitta suggested the congresswoman come onto the late-night talk show set he created on his island for an interview, which would be among the more surreal things to happen in 2020 -- the most surreal of years.

Ocasio-Cortez opened her Twitter DMs for exactly four minutes, weary of a potential flood of abuse from internet strangers. But the results were surprisingly heartwarming:

Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity but the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome 😭



People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!! This is the love everyone deserves 💕 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020