AOC has started a Twitch channel to stream Among Us and 'get out the vote'

Getty Images

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is using video games in an attempt to inspire people to vote. Strange times call for strange tactics.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

"Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get the vote?" The congresswoman asked on Twitter. She hasn't played the game before, she added.

Among Us is a smart choice. A social-deduction game, Among Us is basically an online version of the party game Mafia. Set on a spaceship, one or two players are "imposters" attempting to sabotage a team of crewmates trying to do their tasks and figure out who the imposters are. In 2020, it's soared in popularity to become one of the most played games on online streaming site Twitch. Right now more people are watching Among Us on Twitch than any other game, including perennial favorite Fortnite.

Ocasio-Cortez asked who she should stream with and, as you might expect, hordes of popular streamers raised their hands in response.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

lets run it — TUCKER (@JERICHO) October 19, 2020

🙋🏼‍♀️ — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 19, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez's channel is already set up and, in less than an hour, has garnered over 50,000 subscribers. Considering she has a silver rank in League of Legends and has dropped in on Twitch chats before, it's surprising AOC has taken this long to launch a Twitch channel. Other high-profile politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump, are already established on the platform. Sanders has 158,000 subscribers and Trump has 143,000. Wonder if Ocasio-Cortez will beat those numbers before the night is through.