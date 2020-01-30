Antivirus maker Avast shuts down data collection firm after controversy

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Free antivirus software-maker Avast is shutting down subsidiary company Jumpshot following reports that it sold "highly sensitive" web browsing data, its CEO said Wednesday.

Avast's software, installed on millions of computers worldwide, allegedly gathered data on people's online activities and sent it to Jumpshot, which in turn tried to sell it to clients. Avast denied the allegations, but reviewed the matter on Wednesday, Reuters noted.

Later that day, Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek said in a blog post that he and the board of directors decided to "terminate the Jumpshot data collection and wind down Jumpshot's operations" immediately. Jumpshot's clients included Google, Unilever, Revlon and McKinsey.

Vlcek noted that both Avast and Jumpshot "acted fully within legal bounds" and complied with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.

First published at 4:50 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:12 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.