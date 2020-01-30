CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ultra close view of sun Brexit and roaming fees Apple earnings Facebook earnings Coronavirus Trump impeachment trial

Antivirus maker Avast shuts down data collection firm after controversy

Subsidiary Jumpshot is being closed after allegations that it sold people's web browsing data.

Listen
- 00:37
cybersecurity-hacking-4

Avast is shutting down subsidiary Jumpshot over allegations that it sold user data.

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Free antivirus software-maker Avast is shutting down subsidiary company Jumpshot following reports that it sold "highly sensitive" web browsing data, its CEO said Wednesday. 

Avast's software, installed on millions of computers worldwide, allegedly gathered data on people's online activities and sent it to Jumpshot, which in turn tried to sell it to clients. Avast denied the allegations, but reviewed the matter on Wednesday, Reuters noted.

Later that day, Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek said in a blog post that he and the board of directors decided to "terminate the Jumpshot data collection and wind down Jumpshot's operations" immediately. Jumpshot's clients included Google, Unilever, Revlon and McKinsey.

Vlcek noted that both Avast and Jumpshot "acted fully within legal bounds" and complied with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.

First published at 4:50 a.m. PT.
Updated at 5:12 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Now playing: Watch this: Avast reportedly selling user data, DeLorean's comeback?
1:37