Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown gets Netflix extension

After famed chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain's death last week, viewers turned to Netflix to celebrate his legacy by watching his globe-trotting CNN show Parts Unknown.

The series had already been scheduled to leave Netflix on June 16. That deadline has now been extended, giving fans a reprieve from binge-watching eight seasons of the show.

"Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come," Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday. The company declined to elaborate about a more specific length of time.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

Bourdain opened many fans' eyes to the diversity and breadth of food culture across the globe through Parts Unknown. Bourdain fan Tanner Palin even started an online petition asking Netflix to extend the series. That petition gathered over 6,000 signatures prior to Netflix's announcement.

"If his legacy is anything, it is that the human condition afflicts us all, that life is beautiful but fragile, that there is not much better than a long story over a hot bowl of noodles, and that kindness, connection, and a little understanding can make our world just a little bit better," Palin wrote.

Now Netflix subscribers in the US will have more time to explore the world through Bourdain's culinary adventures.