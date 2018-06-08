CNN

Anthony Bourdain, widely known for his talent in exploring the human condition through food and travel, was found dead Friday.

CNN confirmed his death and said the cause was suicide.

Bourdain was in France to film an upcoming episode of his CNN series, "Parts Unknown."

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

His friend, chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain "unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning," according to CNN.

Bourdain first became popular for his book 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He went on to write numerous memoirs, cookbooks and travel books including: Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook, A Cook's Tour, The Nasty Bits, Bone in the Throat, Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook, and No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach.

Bourdain also co-wrote with Joel Rose, the graphic novel Get Jiro for DC Comics.

But it was his award-winning TV shows A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and Parts Unknown that gained Bourdain a following who couldn't get enough of his approach to better appreciating different cultures from the food people loved to make and eat.

Bourdain's no-filter approach to understanding people and their culture through food, made his style feel more like honest journalism than just binge-worthy shows on how to eat at the best places around the world.

The Smithsonian once called Bourdain "the Elvis of bad boy chefs" and "the original rock star" of the culinary world.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities are pouring out their respect and grief online.

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Sad to hear the news about Anthony Bourdain



Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/XYT1Cyekwn — Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain posted this beautiful picture just about two weeks ago on May 26th. You never know what someone is going through. He brought so much joy to so many people. #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/ytZbRXJ8OP — Neeha Curtis (@NeehaCurtis) June 8, 2018

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

I was at one of those dumb parties where everyone you talk to is scanning the room for someone more famous to talk to. Awful. I stepped outside to find a lil corner to hide in and Anthony Bourdain was already in the corner. I said “I came here to hide” he said... — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018