Anthony Bourdain, widely known for his talent in exploring the human condition through food and travel, was found dead Friday.
CNN confirmed his death and said the cause was suicide.
Bourdain was in France to film an upcoming episode of his CNN series, "Parts Unknown."
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
His friend, chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain "unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning," according to CNN.
Bourdain first became popular for his book 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.
He went on to write numerous memoirs, cookbooks and travel books including: Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook, A Cook's Tour, The Nasty Bits, Bone in the Throat, Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook, and No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach.
Bourdain also co-wrote with Joel Rose, the graphic novel Get Jiro for DC Comics.
But it was his award-winning TV shows A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and Parts Unknown that gained Bourdain a following who couldn't get enough of his approach to better appreciating different cultures from the food people loved to make and eat.
Bourdain's no-filter approach to understanding people and their culture through food, made his style feel more like honest journalism than just binge-worthy shows on how to eat at the best places around the world.
The Smithsonian once called Bourdain "the Elvis of bad boy chefs" and "the original rock star" of the culinary world.
Fans, friends and fellow celebrities are pouring out their respect and grief online.
