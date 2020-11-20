Animaniacs returns with new episodes

Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Welcome back to Netpicks, your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Who's excited for new Animaniacs on Hulu? I'm super psyched that there's a new series with the original voice cast. If the new Animaniacs can't hold a candle to the old Animaniacs, don't worry. The original series is also on Hulu.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is holding its annual Survivor Series event on Sunday; here's how to watch it. I know it sounds crazy, but there are some solid storylines going into Sunday. If you've skipped out on WWE for a while, Roman Reigns is now the top bad guy and he's amazing. Then there's Drew McIntyre as the top good guy and he's really good. The two clash at Survivor Series.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

