Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a KFC fast food island

KFC Philippines

If your Animal Crossing character is craving fried chicken, or just wants to pal around with Colonel Sanders, KFC (previously called Kentucky Fried Chicken) now has a virtual fast food restaurant in the popular Nintendo game.

Starting Wednesday, KFC Philippines has its own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons where players can visit a cute KFC restaurant complete with red and white booths and chairs, a checkout counter, menus, a buffet and tiny buckets of fried chicken.

The KFC island also has plenty of walkable paths to explore next to pretty flowers, trees, grass and moving waterfalls. But maybe keep this island a secret from any of your Animal Crossing chicken friends, just to be on the safe side.

Here’s a little sneak peek at our official branch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!



Don’t miss out! Let our Virtual Colonel show you around to see the sights in this short tour.



Got Animal Crossing? Wait for the link to be one of our lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/vA4mbOMhKm — KFC Philippines (@KFCPhilippines) June 17, 2020

Animal Crossing players also have a chance to win a real-life bucket of chicken by locating the whereabouts of Colonel Sanders on the island. Players have to wait for the invite link to appear on KFC Philippines' social media accounts before they can go on the hunt.

Colonel Sanders is pretty sneaky and will only appear at certain times throughout the day. But once a player finds him, the Colonel offers a special code for players to take a screenshot to show proof to the KFC Philippines Twitter account.

Animal Crossing fans, we have something for you! Stay tuned for the grand unveiling of the very first KFC Philippines Official Animal Crossing Island. pic.twitter.com/EmfbVCxzT0 — KFC Philippines (@KFCPhilippines) June 16, 2020

Sadly, players can only get the free chicken at KFC restaurants in the Philippines, but here's hoping the franchise opens up the contest to KFC locations in other countries soon.

Access to KFC island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins on June 17 and ends on June 22.