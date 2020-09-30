CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galarian Slowking Presidential debate 2020 Prime Day tips Baby Yoda with $350 Razor Crest Second stimulus check payment schedule Uber wins new London license TikTok ban delay

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update arrives ahead of spooky Halloween event

The seasonal update dropped Wednesday, but the pumpkins and costumes haven't appeared just yet.

Listen
- 00:44

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' fall update dropped Thursday, nearly a week after Nintendo revealed it in a trailer, and it's bringing Halloween to your island. The Nintendo Switch game's free update will add creepy costumes, character customization options and DIY projects ahead of the Oct. 31 event. Those elements haven't start appearing in the game just yet, but will likely come as October hits. 

You'll be able to start growing pumpkins throughout the month and use them in pumpkin-based DIY projects, while costumes will be available from the Able Sisters. Don't forget to stock up on candy for the Halloween celebrations.

Come Oct. 31, your island buddies will dress up, gather in the central plaza and demand candy -- failing to give them those treats might result in you getting pranked (I kinda want to see that though). You'll also get a new visitor: Jack, the pumpkin-headed "czar of Halloween." 

36 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos