Android Wear 2.0 may arrive on February 9

Photo by Google

The next version of Google's smartwatch operating system will arrive on February 9, according to known and generally reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Android Wear 2.0, which was originally announced last May, looks to completely revamp the operating system and help make watches less reliant on phones. In addition to a revamped user interface, the update will add an on-watch app store and built-in keyboard. It will also include support for both Android Pay (mobile payments) and the Google Assistant, Google's intelligent voice assistant that debuted on the Pixel smartphone.

Unfortunately, not every Android Wear watch will be updated to the new version. It has previously been confirmed that both the original Moto 360 and LG G Watch won't be updated to Android Wear 2.0.

The report also claims that the update will launch alongside two new LG smartwatches: the LG Sport and LG Watch Style. Both watches will reportedly feature circular OLED displays, 4GB of internal storage, and a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch.

The Sport is said to be the more advanced model, with a higher-resolution screen, more RAM and a larger battery. It will also reportedly include LTE connectivity, NFC for mobile payments, GPS and an optical heart-rate sensor. You can view the full reported specs below:

LG Sport specs

Android Wear 2.0

14.2-millimeters thick

1.38-inch 480x480-pixel display

4GB of stroage

768MB of RAM

430mAh battery

Optical heart-rate sensor

LTE, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

IP 68 rated

LG Watch Style specs: