Andre Iguodala on Zoom and planning for life after anything

Andre Iguodala knows how to think about uncertain futures. He's been doing it in the NBA for 16 years, all while earning championship wins (three with the Golden State Warriors), writing a bestselling book ( ), and mentoring young athletes about planning their own futures.

"Planning with your brain, not just with your body," is what Iguodala strives for day in and day out, and that ability to seek information and plan is what we talked about in an interview on Wednesday morning. In a world where -- metaphorically, in any case -- we all could sustain a potential injury or be drafted to a new team, we need to learn how to think like an athlete and "adjust to the situation you're in."

He also spends a lot of time thinking about technology for his investment portfolio and his role as a venture partner on the Comcast Catalyst Fund, and he has interesting things to say about how to pick winners. (Iguodala was an investor in Zoom long before it became a key communication tool amid the pandemic.)

"You're investing in the entrepreneur," not just the product, says Iguodala. In other words, look for the leaders who can articulate their vision -- advice that applies well beyond the investment world.

Now playing: Watch this: Andre Iguodala's brilliant tips for navigating uncertainty

Iguodala has a lot more to say about wellness, working out at home, and what the NBA's priorities should be as the courts reopen. Listen to the interview for the full story.

Now What is a video interview and panel series with industry leaders, celebrities and influencers that covers trends impacting businesses and consumers amid the "new normal." There will always be change in our world, and we'll be here to discuss how to navigate it all.