News

Amtrak Continues Suspending Long-Distance Trains as Freight Strike Looms, Reports Say

Suspended services would not affect the Northeast corridor.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
An Amtrak train at an outdoor train station.
Anadolu Agency/Getty

Amtrak is continuing to suspend its long-distance train routes as a potential freight strike looms, according to Reuters, as many of its routes run on tracks owned, maintained and operated by freight railroad companies.

The Northeast corridor route that connects Washington, DC with New York and Boston would not be affected, as it is owned by Amtrak.

Freight companies and their unions are threatening to strike as contract negotiations with the House White continue, and around 125,000 workers could strike as early as Friday, Bloomberg reported. The economic consequences of a rail strike could potentially be disastrous and exacerbate existing supply chain problems.

Most of the unions have already come to tentative agreements, according to the National Carriers' Conference Committee, Bloomberg reported, but those union members also said they would not go back to work unless a deal is agreed upon for the entire group.

Amtrak and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.