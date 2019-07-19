American Airlines

American Airlines and Qantas have gained approval to form a joint venture from the US government. The Department of Transportation (DOT) on Friday authorized the joint venture to coordinate their flight plans and pricing, frequent flyer programs and sales, Reuters reported earlier.

The two airlines are already both part of the OneWorld Alliance, which means Qantas members can earn frequent flyer points on AA flights and vice versa. The JV would allow for better coordination, extra capacity on existing flights and three new flight routes in the next two years, according to Reuters.

The DOT confirmed the approval to CNET, saying final approval follows the draft decision in June. It would benefit consumers by providing more flights and more seats (https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/dot4219), the department said in a statement.

"The carriers are now expected to begin coordinating their planning, pricing, sales and frequent flyer activities to offer customers a single proposition on trans-Pacific flights, with new options and customer service enhancements," the DOT said Friday, adding that American Airlines and Qantas are to report annually on the partnership.

Now playing: Watch this: How United Airlines prepares a Boeing 777 between flights

American Airlines welcomed the decision, saying they will "offer more products that will better serve customers flying between the United States and Australia and New Zealand."

"We now have the opportunity to launch new routes and provide enhanced service with better schedules, additional frequent flyer benefits and continued investments in the overall customer experience," Doug Parker, CEO of AA, said.

A joint venture between the two that would operate across the US, Australia and New Zealand was originally rejected back in 2016, Reuters said, when Obama's administration concluded after a year-and-a-half review that an AA-Qantas partnership would decrease choice and competition.

First published at 1:23 p.m. PT on July 19.

Updated 1:49 p.m. PT: adds confirmation, statements from AA and DOT