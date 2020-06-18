AMC Theatres plans to open 450 cinemas in July, but face masks aren't mandatory

AMC

AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is planning to re-open 450 cinemas by July 15 and be fully operational in time for the release of blockbuster titles Mulan and Tenet, which are scheduled to debut July 24 and July 31, respectively.

In an interview with Variety, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron explained it's putting restrictions in place that included restricted seating. To begin with, theaters will be running at a max of 30% in terms of audience and hopes to be back to normal by Thanksgiving. In the interview, Aron said AMC could have re-opened earlier in some states but opted to wait. Other cinema companies like Regal and Cinemark have also recently announced plans to re-open. Both are targeting July 10.

Aron also said AMC wouldn't be implementing any mandatory face mask rules in its theaters.

"We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy," Aron told Variety. "We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example."

AMC is, however, planning to sell masks in theaters for a dollar.

In addition to enforcing social distancing, AMC also plans to clean theaters thoroughly using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums with HEPA ﬁlters. Food and snacks are also going to be scaled in an attempt to reduce queuing

AMC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.