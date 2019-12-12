CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon has a secret Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker video. Here's how to watch it

If you can find it, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

C-3PO and Poe (Oscar Isaac) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

 Walt Disney Pictures

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker less than two weeks away, Amazon is offering a peek at this final chapter. You've got to find it, though. Amazon has a nearly two-minute video with the cast and director J.J. Abrams reflecting on the ending of a story that started decades ago. It's stashed in a few different spots. 

One way to find it is to go to Amazon.com and type "#TheRiseofSkyWalker" into the search bar. 

If you've got a Fire TV, you can say "Alexa, the Force will be with you always," into your Alexa voice remote, paired Echo device or Fire TV Cube with Alexa built in. 

And that's all it takes to summon a video of C-3PO waxing nostalgic about his friendship with R2-D2, among other things. "This is the end," actor Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) says. 

