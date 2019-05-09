Amazon's Echo Dot Kids violates privacy regulations, child advocates say

Sarah Tew/CNET

Childrens advocates want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Amazon over privacy concerns.

A group of 19 consumer and public health advocates, led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, want the FTC to look at Amazon's Echo Dot Kids Edition, according to a statement Thursday.

They say the device is collecting sensitive data on kids and parents can't delete it, which would violate the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The FTC summarizes COPPA like this: "COPPA imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to children under 13 years of age, and on operators of other websites or online services that have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information online from a child under 13 years of age."

Advocates say that's not happening.

"Amazon markets Echo Dot Kids as a device to educate and entertain kids, but the real purpose is to amass a treasure trove of sensitive data that it refuses to relinquish even when directed to by parents," said CCFC Executive Director Josh Golin, in a statement.

An Amazon spokesperson denied the COPPA violation in a statement saying, "FreeTime on Alexa and Echo Dot Kids Edition are compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)," while also directing customers to Alexa's privacy practices.

Campaign for a Commerical-Free Childhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC declined to comment.