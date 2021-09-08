Amazon's cashierless tech is expanding to Whole Foods

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Amazon will bring its cashierless "Just Walk Out" tech to a pair of Whole Foods stores next year, the e-commerce giant said Wednesday. The automated payments service, which started in its Amazon Go stores and expanded to a full-size grocery store earlier this year, lets you pick up your groceries and leave the store.

The tech is coming to new Whole Food locations opening in Washington, DC, and Sherman Oaks, California.

You can opt in to the service as you enter one of the stores by scanning a QR code, inserting a credit or debit card or using the Amazon One palm scanner. If you prefer, you can pay the old-fashioned way at a self-checkout lane or check out at the customer service booth.

Despite the automated checkout options, the new stores won't be devoid of staff -- the company said they'll have "a comparable number" of workers to existing Whole Foods locations of similar sizes.