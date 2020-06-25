Amazon's Big Style Sale includes big discounts on footwear from New Balance, Reebok, Rockport and other top brands

Ecco

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Day has been punted, probably to September, from its usual spot in July. In its place, Amazon is hosting its Big Style Sale, a massive event that includes deep discounts on every fashion brand you can think of and features pants, shirts, accessories, luggage, athleisure and a lot more. I've already rounded up the top wristwatches on sale, so if you've already bought something new for your wrist, perhaps you now want some footwear to go with your new Fossil or Bulova. If so, you've come to the right place.

Some of the brands taking part in the footwear section of the Big Style Sale include Reebok, New Balance, Sketchers, Steve Madden, Rockport and Ecco. Read on to see each one, and check back -- we'll update this story as the sale goes on.

Ecco is a Danish brand that offers a wide selection of men's and women's shoes that range from sandals to boots, sneakers to dress shoes. You'll find 50 styles on virtual display for the sale.

Serious runners know New Balance as a trusted brand of running shoe with models catering to cross-trainers, distance runners and athletes with both pronate and supinated feet. This New Balance sale includes a variety of running shoes, but also features apparel like men's and women's shorts, shirts and tights, as well as impact bras.

Looking for some of Reebok's signature high-performance running shoes? The Amazon Big Style Sale includes over two dozen types of Reebok shoes, along with men's sports shorts, women's tees and sweats and more.

There are three dozen options to choose from at The Rockport Company. Here you'll find dressier options like Oxfords and chukka boots, along with tasteful sandals for both men and women.

Sketchers is an iconic lifestyle brand that seemingly captures youthful exuberance in footwear. There are more than 70 shoe models on sale right now in the Sketchers shop at Amazon, including summer sandals, colorful sneakers and low-key Oxfords.

Steve Madden is a haven for moderately priced women's footwear, and the shoes on sale right now range from about $30 to $63, with a wide variety of sandals and heels on display.

