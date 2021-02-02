Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers Next stimulus check: Possible dates Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results

Amazon transforms Alexa into Michael B. Jordan in sultry Super Bowl ad

If Alexa had abs, it would look like the Black Panther star.

michaelbjordanalexaad

Michael B. Jordan turns on sprinklers, dims the lights and reads audiobooks in Amazon's Super Bowl 2021 Alexa ad.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Alexa devices come in different shapes and sizes. Some look like cylinders. The Echo Dot looks like an orb. In a big ad for the big game, Alexa takes on an unexpected look: 6-foot-tall actor Michael B. Jordan, star of Black Panther and Creed.

The humorous Super Bowl commercial follows the deeply imagined fantasies of a woman who appreciates the globe-like design of Amazon's most recent Echo Dot, but longs for "a more beautiful vessel" for the device.

In a subtle touch, Jordan's eyes light up blue like the Dot ring when he answers questions about measurements or turns on the sprinklers. The woman's partner is less than thrilled with Jordan's seductive presence around the house.

If you don't recognize the snippet of audiobook Jordan recites at the end, the quote is from James Baldwin's 1974 novel If Beale Street Could Talk. This ad will make you wish Jordan's voice was an option for your Alexa speakers.

Check out all the most entertaining Super Bowl 2021 commercials set to air during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.