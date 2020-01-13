Amazon to share more information on counterfeit goods with police

Getty Images

Amazon will ramp up its crackdown on counterfeit goods by sharing more data with law enforcement, Reuters reported earlier on Monday. The e-commerce giant has faced criticism for how it handles the sale of fakes on its platform.

Previously, Amazon would flag counterfeit sellers to authorities when it felt it had enough data for police to go after the perpetrator, according to Reuters. Now the company will share seller information with federal authorities in the US and Europe any time it confirms a counterfeit product was sold.

Amazon has met with government authorities and "related organizations" in recent weeks about the new reporting strategy, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. After Amazon confirms a seller provided counterfeit products and shuts down the account, and if the account holder's appeal to the company isn't successful, the e-commerce giant will report the seller's name, company name, product and contact information to law enforcement.

In its battle against knockoffs, Amazon has sued counterfeit sellers and created a registry for companies to list their logos and intellectual property, allowing the to company remove listings and potentially close seller accounts if counterfeits are found.

Amazon declined to comment.