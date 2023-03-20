Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Due to 'Uncertain' Economy

Amazon will cut 9,000 additional jobs in the next few weeks as part of an effort to streamline costs, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to employees on Monday.

This comes on top of more than 18,000 jobs Amazon said it would cut as part of a workforce reduction that began in November.

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Jassy said. "The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole."

The tech industry has shed more than 100,000 jobs in recent months as companies including Google, Microsoft and Facebook have all announced massive cuts.

Amazon's latest round of cuts will mostly impact the copmany's cloud computing unit AWS and its PXT group, which handles human resources and other responsibilities. Game streaming service Twitch will also see cuts, as well as Amazon's advertising business, Jassy said.