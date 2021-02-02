Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday said it submitted its proposed development plans for the next phase of construction at its new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. In addition to more traditional office buildings and retail spaces, the company's plans include a unique, double helix-inspired building that will "feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building," Amazon said in a blog post.

The Helix was designed by NBBJ, the same architecture firm that designed the "Spheres" at Amazon's Seattle campus. It'll sit alongside three new 22-story buildings that'll provide office space for the 25,000 employees Amazon plans to employ at HQ2.

The proposed development plans must be reviewed by Arlington Country before construction can begin. If approved, the project is reportedly projected to be finished in 2025.

More to come.