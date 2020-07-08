Amazon sellers will need to list their business name, address on their profiles

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon sellers in the US will soon be required to show their business name and address on their profile page, the e-commerce giant said Wednesday. The move goes into effect Sept. 1, and has already been in place in Europe, Japan and Mexico, Amazon noted.

"We are making this change to ensure there is a consistent baseline of seller information to help customers make informed shopping decisions," Amazon said in a notice to sellers.

The online marketplace has faced criticism for how it handles the sale of counterfeit goods on its platform. In January, Amazon said it would ramp up its crackdown by sharing more data with law enforcement, and in June, it set up a Counterfeit Crimes Unit to investigate and launch legal action against people selling knockoffs. This latest measure could also provide more seller accountability and transparency for people looking to purchase items on the site.