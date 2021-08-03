Amazon scales back Prime Air drone delivery project in the UK

Jordan Stead/Amazon

Amazon has reportedly made significant cuts to its UK drone delivery business, scrapping over 100 jobs within its Prime Air unit as it shutters part of the project.

People who have worked on the team over the past few years spoke to WIRED UK about problems within the unit, including managerial issues, employees drinking at work and others being forced to train their replacements in Costa Rica.

The company said on Tuesday that Prime Air will continue to have a presence in the UK, but that it was common for companies to shift projects between test sites as projects progress. Prime Air is currently moving from an R&D phase to an operations focused phase, and Amazon is still working towards its goal of being able to make deliveries to customers by drone within 30 minutes.

Amazon is among a number of companies, including DHL, UPS and Wing (incubated by Google X), to experiment with delivery drones. The concept first gained mainstream media attention around 2013, but the vision for delivery by drone to be a common everyday occurrence has yet to reach fruition.

The company's UK-based Prime Air unit has been running since 2016, taking advantage of the country's regulatory framework, which has allowed it test the technology. But the company's dream for drone delivery is a global one and it is therefore increasingly keen to conduct testing in different countries.

As such, some roles have been cut in the UK. The company did not confirm how many jobs it scrapped, but did say that some employees were shifted out of the Prime Air unit.

"We recently made organizational changes in our Prime Air business and were able to find positions for affected employees in other areas where we were hiring," said a spokeswoman for the company. "We remain committed to our Development Centre in Cambridge, UK, where Amazon has hundreds of talented engineers, research scientists, and technology experts working across a range of innovations. Prime Air continues to have employees in the UK and will keep growing its presence in the region."