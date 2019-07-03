Amazon reportedly hiring 2K workers for Alexa, drone projects

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon wants to hire more than 2,000 workers in the UK for its newest technology ventures, according to a Tuesday report. The jobs reportedly include software developers, engineers and data scientists.

The e-commerce giant will have around 30,000 workers in the UK by the end of the year, including cloud and machine learning experts and delivery workers, according to a Bloomberg report. Amazon's development centers in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh, which are focused on tech like Alexa and Prime Air drone delivery, will reportedly get 170 new workers.

Some workers will also help teams working on Amazon Video and Amazon Web Services, according to the report.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.