Amazon reportedly bans QAnon products from its store

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon has reportedly banned the sale of merchandise related to QAnon from its store, citing a violation of policies that prohibit offensive items and inappropriate content.

The move, reported earlier by Reuters, comes after it was revealed that believers of QAnon, the discredited, far-right conspiracy theory, played a key role in the riot last week at the US Capitol, which left five people dead. It also follows a move by Amazon to stop hosting the web content of Parler, a social networking app that was used to help organize the Capitol Hill attack.

As of Monday, QAnon products such as books and hats were still available on Amazon's online market place.

Photos captured at the Capitol Hill insurrection included men and women wearing T-shirts bearing the letter Q, the pseudonym and symbol of the person or people posting messages promoting the debunked theories.

Amazon has come under fire in the past for not efficiently enforcing its policies, which prohibit products that "promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence toward any person or group."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.