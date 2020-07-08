Amazon Prime Video to host virtual Comic-Con panels

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday said it'll host four Comic-Con@Home panels with the cast, creators and crew from its original series The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers and Utopia. The panels will stream on San Diego Comic-Con's YouTube channel and on the Amazon Virtual-Con portal starting at noon PT on July 23.

Amazon Virtual-Con is a new virtual convention content hub the streaming platform is launching this month. Fans can come together and share in seeing their favorite stars, play comic book movie trivia and learn how to draw comic book characters from top illustrators. The virtual hub will be available for free from July 23 to July 26 and at amazon.com/virtualcon.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's San Diego Comic-Con is shifting to a free digital experience through Comic-Con@Home, which takes place July 22-26.

Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con@Home panels will take place at these times on July 23: