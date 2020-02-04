Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET

You can get just about anything on Amazon these days -- cat litter, socks, microwaves, hot dates.

A parody site called Amazon Dating launched Tuesday and lists a variety of singles you can order with free one-hour delivery through your Prime Membership. Each single has a product page listing different traits. Take Barrett, 40, who goes to Coachella both weekends, and has a 1.5-star rating. Ani, 27, wears a different beanie every day of the week. Matan, 37, is lactose-intolerant.

Without spoiling anything, the site (which is not actually affiliated with Amazon) has plenty of jokes and Easter eggs if you click around.

You can apply to be on the site by submitting your name, Instagram, short description and a photo. Amazon Dating's FAQ page answers several additional questions you might have, such as whether the site is real (no) and whether it works (also no).

The site's creators did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but you've still got plenty of time to shop before Valentine's Day.