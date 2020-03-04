Take advantage of Amazon's Pantry delivery service to order household staples to your door

Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Sure, you could spend your Saturday afternoon braving the lines of the grocery store, or you could make your life so much easier by ordering everything you need from the sweet comfort of your bed. If you haven't heard, Amazon has a service called Amazon Pantry, which lets you order as many groceries, pantry staples and household staples as you like with just the click of a button. And while this service certainly means you'll probably be doing a lot more shopping, it also means you'll likely be saving both time and money while you shop.

Here are the Amazon Pantry basics:

Amazon Prime members get free shipping on Pantry orders of $35 or more. Otherwise, it's $5.99 per order.

Not a Prime member? You can still get Pantry deliveries, just for that same $5.99 (regardless of the full order price).

Order more to save more: As items are added to your cart, Amazon will automatically dock savings for you. For instance, ordering five items will give you 5% off, while 10 items or more means 10% off.

Plus, great news for deal hounds: Amazon is offering pantry favorites for a mere dollar (yes, you read that right). Choose from items such as Tostitos scoops and SlimJim bacon jerky. There's a limit of one per customer (while supplies last), but even so, you'll be adding good stuff to your cart while saving big.

If you're not already a Prime member, sign up now to get free shipping on all Amazon Pantry orders (as well as access to two-day shipping and so much more).

Keep in mind that there have been reports that Amazon's delivery times are delayed because of coronavirus fears. Orders are still being delivered, but they may arrive at a slower rate than usual.

