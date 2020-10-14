Amazon Prime Day best kitchen deals: Save on home goods including cookware sets, rice cookers, microwaves and more

Deal Savings Price



















We've pulled the best in home and kitchen goods from the thousands of products on offer this . There's plenty to save on microwaves, pans, rice cookers, wine glasses and more, so take a look at our line up below.

We'll keep this list up to date with the latest and greatest, so check back often.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Read more on Chowhound: What kitchen deals can you expect on Prime Day?

Amazon This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.

Amazon Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

Amazon Make healthier fast food with this handy air fryer. With the air crisp technology, you can reduce added fat while still guaranteeing a product that tastes like your favorite french fries.

Amazon These glasses were designed to release the aroma of white wines, so swirl and sip to your heart's content. Bonus: They're dishwasher safe.

Amazon You'll never use any other pans once you snag these All-Clad 8- and 10-inch skillets. The nonstick coating makes for healthier cooking, and the pans can be used on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen.

Amazon It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

Amazon This is a convection oven that does it all: You can toast, broil, bake, roast, warm, make pizza and rotisserie chicken, ferment and dehydrate all in one.

Amazon This powerful rice cooker makes up to 5.5 cups of rice, with an automatic setting that keeps the rice warm after it's finished cooking.

Amazon The Vitamix Explorian is one of the most popular models with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. The short and wide canister makes it easy to store.

Amazon Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

Amazon Get 40% off on this SodaStream, which makes fresh bubbly water at just the push of a button.