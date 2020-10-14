CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Day best kitchen deals: Save on home goods including cookware sets, rice cookers, microwaves and more

Many of the best kitchen deals this Amazon Prime Day are getting snapped up fast, and with the savings day in full swing now is a great time to grab a bargain.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

We've pulled the best in home and kitchen goods from the thousands of products on offer this Amazon Prime Day. There's plenty to save on microwaves, pans, rice cookers, wine glasses and more, so take a look at our line up below. 

We'll keep this list up to date with the latest and greatest, so check back often. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. 

Read more on Chowhound: What kitchen deals can you expect on Prime Day? 

Cooksmark nonstick frying pan: $18

You save $5
Amazon

This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.

$18 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach rice cooker: $35

You save $7
Amazon

Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

$35 at Amazon

Dash electric air fryer: $40

You save $20
Amazon

Make healthier fast food with this handy air fryer. With the air crisp technology, you can reduce added fat while still guaranteeing a product that tastes like your favorite french fries.

$40 at Amazon

Riedel white wine glasses, set of 4 for $40

You save $17
Amazon

These glasses were designed to release the aroma of white wines, so swirl and sip to your heart's content. Bonus: They're dishwasher safe.

$40 at Amazon

All-Clad hard anodized nonstick cookware set: $60

You save $30
Amazon

You'll never use any other pans once you snag these All-Clad 8- and 10-inch skillets. The nonstick coating makes for healthier cooking, and the pans can be used on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen.

$60 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot: $60

You save $50
Amazon

It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

$60 at Amazon

Cosori toaster combo oven: $127

You save $43
Amazon

This is a convection oven that does it all: You can toast, broil, bake, roast, warm, make pizza and rotisserie chicken, ferment and dehydrate all in one.

$127 at Amazon

Zojirushi rice cooker and warmer: $105 (Expired)

You save $87
Amazon

This powerful rice cooker makes up to 5.5 cups of rice, with an automatic setting that keeps the rice warm after it's finished cooking.

$105 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian: $179 (Expired)

You save $91
Amazon

The Vitamix Explorian is one of the most popular models with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. The short and wide canister makes it easy to store.

$179 at Amazon

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron rectangular skinny griddle: $90 (Expired)

You save $70
Amazon

Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

$90 at Amazon

SodaStream Jet sparkling water maker: $48 (Expired)

You save $32
Amazon

Get 40% off on this SodaStream, which makes fresh bubbly water at just the push of a button.

$48 at Amazon

Joho baking sheet pans: $21 (Expired)

You save $5
Amazon

Calling all bakers: Use these baking sheets for cookies or roasting vegetables.

$21 at Amazon
