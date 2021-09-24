CDC director endorses Pfizer booster for frontline workers iPhone 13 is on sale: Best deals China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated' PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Christopher Reeve

Amazon-owned Whole Foods to add $10 delivery fee to orders next month

The expensive supermarket will get more expensive.

gettyimages-1235075469

Whole Foods is charging for delivery.

 Getty Images

Whole Foods, already known for its high price tags, is getting more expensive. The Amazon-owned grocery store is adding a delivery charge of $10 starting next month.

The new fee goes into effect Oct. 25, ending a perk members of the giant e-tailer's Prime subscription have enjoyed on orders as long as they were at least $35. Prime members can still avoid service fees if they go to the store to pick up orders of $35 or more. 

Whole Foods said the charge would help "cover operating costs, including equipment, technology and other costs associated with your grocery delivery order." The charge was already introduced in Portland, Maine, Providence, Rhode Island, Manchester, New Hampshire, as well as the Boston and Chicago areas.

Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017, didn't respond to a request for comment.