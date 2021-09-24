Amazon-owned Whole Foods to add $10 delivery fee to orders next month

Getty Images

Whole Foods, already known for its high price tags, is getting more expensive. The Amazon-owned grocery store is adding a delivery charge of $10 starting next month.

The new fee goes into effect Oct. 25, ending a perk members of the giant e-tailer's Prime subscription have enjoyed on orders as long as they were at least $35. Prime members can still avoid service fees if they go to the store to pick up orders of $35 or more.

Whole Foods said the charge would help "cover operating costs, including equipment, technology and other costs associated with your grocery delivery order." The charge was already introduced in Portland, Maine, Providence, Rhode Island, Manchester, New Hampshire, as well as the Boston and Chicago areas.

Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017, didn't respond to a request for comment.