Amazon Prime now has over 200 million subscribers

Getty Images

A new letter to shareholders from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed that the tech giant's Prime service now has over 200 million subscribers. That's up 50 million from the beginning of 2020.

Bezos also noted that the net profit for Amazon in 2020 was $21.3 billion.

In relation to the recent unionization effort in Alabama, Bezos said he doesn't "take comfort in the outcome." The bid to establish a union at the Amazon warehouse was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin.

"I think we need to do a better job for our employees," he wrote. "While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees – a vision for their success."

Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO later this year, though he will remain in his executive chairman role on the Amazon board.

See also: Prime Day 2021: Dates, deals and a new rumor for the big Amazon event