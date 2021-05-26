Amazon, MGM and outtakes from the Apprentice: Here's what to know

Getty Images

Amazon has just signed a deal to purchase Hollywood film studio MGM, and it remains to be seen exactly what the tech giant will do with the studio's portfolio of movies and TV shows. But since that portfolio includes The Apprentice, a reality show starring Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert mused on Tuesday about whether Amazon will have access to the outtakes from the show. People involved in the show have said the clips include racist and sexist comments by the former president.

The speculation began with a segment on Tuesday's episode of the Late Show. In it, Colbert wondered if Amazon would release the outtakes as the next move in an ongoing feud between Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who announced earlier in the year that he would hand over the role of CEO to Andy Jassy. On Wednesday, Bezos set the date as July 5.

The feud has involved a tweet from Bezos saying he'd save a space on a rocket to send Trump into space, as well as accusations that Trump's animus caused Amazon to be shut out of a valuable government contract, over which it's pursuing an ongoing lawsuit. Trump, meanwhile, has criticized the Bezos-owned Washington Post, accused Amazon of not paying enough taxes and suggested that Amazon's employees go on "a really long strike."

A cast member from The Apprentice claimed that Trump used the N-word while on set during the show's 13-year run. The show's creator and producer, Mark Burnett, and MGM said in a joint statement in 2016 that Burnett was contractually prohibited from releasing the show's outtakes and that MGM also had contractual obligations that "restrict" the company's ability to release the outtakes.

Trump and MGM didn't immediately respond to separate requests for comment. Amazon declined to comment for this story. At Amazon's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Bezos painted the MGM acquisition as a win for "people who love stories," and said that Amazon will keep building on MGM's intellectual property.

"We can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century," Bezos said.

Correction, 1:06 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that Stephen Colbert hosts the Late Show.