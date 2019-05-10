Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $40-off deal ends soon

Sarah Tew/CNET

We posted this deal earlier in the week, but we're highlighting again since it will be over soon. The new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, is back on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. It's hit that price previously, but we've never seen it for lower than $90.

Meanwhile, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $70 ($20 off). That's also a good deal, but the Paperwhite is worth the extra $20.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $90, it's a steal. (Read the full CNET review.)

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget

This story was originally published on May 5.