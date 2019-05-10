CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

E-readers

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $40-off deal ends soon

Ahead of Mother's Day, the new waterproof Paperwhite is $90 while the brand-new entry-level Kindle is $70.

65-amazon-kindle-paperwhite-2018

Nab a Kindle this Mother's Day.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

We posted this deal earlier in the week, but we're highlighting again since it will be over soon. The new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, is back on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. It's hit that price previously, but we've never seen it for lower than $90.

Meanwhile, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $70 ($20 off). That's also a good deal, but the Paperwhite is worth the extra $20.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

See at Amazon

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

  • It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.
  • It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic. 
  • It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter-and-scratch-resistant.
  • It has Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.

It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $90, it's a steal. (Read the full CNET review.)

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget

This story was originally published on May 5.

Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.

Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.

Mother's Day Tech Gift Guide

Next Article: Can Facebook be broken up? What you need to know