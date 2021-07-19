Amazon kicks NSO Group off its cloud service after spying reports

Getty Images

Amazon has deactivated accounts from its cloud service that belonged to hacking tools company NSO Group, which reportedly used AWS as part of its spyware systems used by governments to surveil phones. As Vice reported earlier, the removal came after reports from forensic investigators at Amnesty International that NSO Group's tools were found on the phones of activists and journalists, and at times were delivered through Amazon Web Services systems.

Forensic researchers at Citizen Lab, which analyzes spyware at the University of Toronto, independently confirmed that the hacking tools were operating on Amazon Web Services' CloudFront product. In Amnesty International's report, the researchers cite Amazon as having told them in a May email it had moved fast to get NSO Group's activity off of its systems.

In a statement to CNET, Amazon reiterated what it told Amnesty International, saying, "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts."

In a PDF file attached to an email, an NSO Group spokesperson responded with the statement, "The claims are false," with no further comment. The company clarified to CNET that its statement referred to the report on AWS's removal of its accounts. NSO Group told the Washington Post that it would investigate the recent findings.

The cloud giant's decision to end service to the hacking tools vendor comes the same year that AWS removed accounts belonging to social media service Parler, where right wing extremists posted. Amazon said Parler failed to moderate posts from users who posted racist and sexist slurs along with calls to violence against lawmakers, Amazon facilities and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Parler sued Amazon twice over the move, claiming Amazon had defamed the company and was favoring its customer Twitter by removing support for Parler.

The NSO Group removal comes as a group of news sites reveals extensive details of the NSO Group's operations, analyzing a list of thousands of phone numbers, several of which Amnesty International researchers confirmed were hacked with NSO Group's software by analyzing the phones directly. Among the reported targets were two women close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the Washington Post, as well several journalists and activists from countries including India, Azerbaijan and Rwanda, according to Amnesty International.

NSO Group denies its software was involved in hacking the targets associated with Khashoggi, and called the news investigation into question. Among thousands of phone numbers investigated, 37 phones were analyzed. On those phones, "the reporters fail to prove a definitive link between the numbers and NSO," an NSO Group spokesperson said.