Amazon is offering 6 months of Disney Plus for free

Amazon Unlimited Subscribers get access to Disney Plus and over 75 million songs in this bundle.

disney-plus-amazon-music-unlimited.png
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET

Amazon is currently offering a deal. If you're an Amazon Prime member, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get six months of Disney Plus free, while existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get three months free. After the promotion ends, the full price for both Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney Plus will be $16 a month.

If you cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription before six months, then the Disney promotion ends. After six months, Amazon and Disney will see the bundle as two separate entities, so if you want to cancel both subscriptions, you'll have to do it separately. And if you're already a Disney Plus subscriber, you're not eligible for this deal.

By subscribing to both, you can listen to ad-free music from major musicians whenever you want, as well as watch older Disney content and popular Marvel TV shows and movies. If you don't currently have either service, I'd recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can.