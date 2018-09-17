Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Amazon's cashierless store is opening shop in Chicago.

The retail giant on Monday opened an Amazon Go store at 113 South Franklin Street in Chicago. The grab-and-go store will offer quick snacks, ready-to-go breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Amazon Meal Kits, which enable you to make a home-cooked dinner for two in about 30 minutes.

This is Amazon's first Amazon Go store outside of Seattle. Amazon Go in Chicago is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Amazon Go first opened in Seattle in December 2016. The convenience store concept allows customers to shop without having to wait in any checkout lines. It works like this: You scan your Amazon Go app when you walk in, pick out whatever you want while cameras track the items, and then you just walk out -- the bill gets paid automatically through the app.

The second Amazon Go store opened in downtown Seattle last month. Amazon also said earlier this month that Amazon Go is coming to New York as well.

You can find all the existing Amazon Go store addresses here.